Local organizers hold Vote No on Recall rally in downtown San Luis Obispo

Groups rallied outside the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse on Thursday to vote no on recalling Governor Newsom.

It was organized by groups including the NAACP, San Luis Obispo City and the SLO County Progressives Democratic Club.

People were able to sign up for local groups, register to vote and purchase lawn signs.

The event is meant to link people with resources that will help them get out the vote

"We want everybody to get out the vote because if we don't get out and exercise our right to vote what is the use of being a democracy," said Stephen Vines, NAACP San Luis Obispo County President.

The date of the recall election is set for September 14, ballots have already been sent out and can be returned at anytime leading up to election day.