Local Paralympian reflects on experience in Beijing

A Santa Barbara man is back home after competing in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

Andre Barbieri, originally from Brazil, finished 13th in the snowboard banked slalom.

Barbieri lost his leg in a snowboarding accident at Mammoth Mountain.

KSBY News first caught up with him in February when he was getting fitted for a new prosthetic.

Barbieri says he enjoyed his first Paralympic competition and can't wait to compete in the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy.

"It was one of the highlights of my life, definitely. It was my first Paralympics, hopefully not the last. It's just, you train so much and then you get to experience what is the highest competitive arena in the world. It was really fun. You elevate your game to be close to your competitors so the whole thing takes on gigantic proportions and I'll cherish and remember those moments forever," he said.

Barbieri says his prosthetic leg worked well in Beijing. The same type of leg prosthetic was used by other athletes there as well.

He competed for Team Brazil and was the only Brazilian snowboarder competing at the games.