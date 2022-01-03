Local pet store offering community vet clinics

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply is offering community vet clinics at their local stores.

The clinics are provided by VIP Petcare. All clinics are ‘first come, first serve’.

“VIP Petcare provides all vaccinations for dogs and cats. So that can range from puppy boosters to rabies to rattlesnake,” Amber Wells, Lemos Feed & Pet Supply Assistant Manager, said.

Pricing on for the clinic can be found at the VIP Petcare website and a full schedule for the clinics can be found at the Lemos Feed & Pet Supply website.