Local photographer lends craft to graduates

Studio 101 West owner Dennis Swanson is making a tradition out of offering free senior pictures to graduates.

Those graduating Class of 2021 in either high school or college in San Luis Obispo county are eligible.

Swanson says he was disheartened after his daughter who graduated last year couldn't do anything to celebrate.

He decided to lend his time and craft to help seniors across the county feel special on their big day.

Last year he offered 80 free cap and gown portraits in the first week of June, and this year he will be doing the same.

The studio says to book quickly as the spots filled up in only a few days last time around.

Visit Studio 101 West's site for more information.