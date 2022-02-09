Local photographer uncovers time capsule

A local photographer opened a time capsule more than two decades in the making

Tom Meinhold has been taking professional photographs for the last 32 years.

Tuesday, he tore down a curved wall that he no longer needs as technology has made it obsolete.

Behind it he had hidden away his first magazine cover, a newspaper from the day he sealed the treasure - March 11, 1998 - and three different types of beer.

“I have photographed a lot of people and just looking at this and thinking about all the photo shoots I did in here in 24 years was pretty amazing. It ain't over by any means but it has changed,” Meinhold told KSBY.

Also stored away were photographs of Tom with his wife and first child. His other two children hadn't been born yet.