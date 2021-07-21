Local physicians seeing uptick in common cold cases during summer months

While COVID concerns are high for many people right now, local physicians say they’re also seeing an increase in people contracting the common cold during the summer months.

Taryn Pearo, a physician assistant with Tenet Health Central Coast Primary and Specialty Care, says while there are more cases for this time of year, it’s still down from a typical cold and flu season.

She’s seeing patients between the ages of 15 and 95 with cold symptoms.

Pearo says if someone calls the office and is experiencing cold symptoms, they are asked to first get a COVID test and then come in either after receiving a negative test result or once they’ve completed quarantine.

People who feel like they are sick with a cold or something else are advised to stay home and not go to work or other places.

Pearo says wearing a mask can also help prevent passing viruses or breathing them in.

She says she expects more cold-like illnesses to occur once children head back to school in the fall.

