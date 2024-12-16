Local podcaster spreads holiday cheer by giving back to a family in the community

Local businesses and volunteers spent the morning wrapping presents, bringing in a tree, and putting up lights around the house for one local family who’s had a tough year and giving one home a Christmas makeover.

On Sunday, holiday cheer was being spread for one unsuspecting nominee.

“It’s my favorite thing all year," said Holly Holliday. "It's the one thing I look forward to."

“Their minds are just going to be blown,” Brian Fisher said. "They're not going to realize who did it, it's all anonymous."

It’s an idea that came from a voice heard around the Central Coast for over 20 years, Adam Monteil the host of the podcast Up + Adam Daily.

“Listeners will nominate a family that had a tough year,” Monteil said.

Monteil started the 'Breaking and Entering Christmas' event 11 years ago.

“With the help of the people who nominate that family we get access into their house when they don't know when they're gone,” Monteil said.

This year the family they helped have two small kids who are 10 and 8 years old.

They lost their mom in April and dad in October. Now they have a senior guardian who is taking care of them.

“It reminds you that in your community people who are your neighbors are dealing with some really sad things,” Holliday said.

One family’s holiday is a little brighter.

“Rekindling that magic of Christmas you've felt as a kid,” Monteil said. "I've found this is the only thing that does that."