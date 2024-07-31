Local Police Departments to conduct active shooter response training

Today, both the Lompoc Police Dept. and Arroyo Grande Police Dept. will be conducting shooter training drills.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., members of the Lompoc Police Dept, Lompoc Fire Dept., and the Lompoc Unified School District will be the performing these drills at Maple High School.

This collaborative effort will test the capabilities of each response team when it comes to an active shooter or mass causality incident.

Residents in the area can expect to see an influx in emergency vehicles near and at the high school, along with the sound of gunshots coming from the campus.

These gunshots will occur between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, it is asked that you reach out to Lieutenant Byran Dillard of the Lompoc Police Dept. at (805)736-2341.

Meanwhile the Arroyo Grande Police Dept. will also be conducting training exercises today, but theirs will take place at the Arroyo Grande High School.

These drills will run from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Officials say they will also hold another active shooter training this Saturday, August 3rd, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Residents near this area can expect to hear sirens or simulated gunfire during these time periods.

These types of activities are part of our local law enforcement's ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and security of communities here on the Central Coast.