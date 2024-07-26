Local police helping search for missing Tulare woman after her car was found in Morro Bay

The Morro Bay Police Department is helping search for a missing woman from Tulare.

Tiffany McClure, 49, was recently reported as missing.

Detectives from the Tulare Police Department who have been investigating the issue found her car in Morro Bay.

The vehicle was parked legally in a residential area, and there was no indication of foul play, according to Tulare police.

McClure is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Tulare Police Department Tiffany McClure

Investigators are asking for anyone with relevant information to contact Tulare Police Detective Leonel Alvarez at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2149, or the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 781-4550.