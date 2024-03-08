Local program helps residents clear criminal record, paves the way for more opportunity

A local program is helping some San Luis Obispo County residents eliminate a barrier to employment and housing, a criminal record.

The Clean Slate Clinic is a free clinic for local residents who want a clean slate, of course with some requirements.

This is the third time the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has partnered with other local agencies to host this event.

KSBY spoke with Joseph Doherty, the President of the People's Justice Project on the importance of this clinic.

"Helping the community stabilize. So that means increased housing and employment options for our most vulnerable community members and their families, which drives down recidivism. And we can help people become housed and employed. And from a public safety aspect, that is the first thing that we need to be trying to accomplish, is working together to help stabilize individuals and families in San Luis Obispo County," said Doherty.

Organizers told KSBY that since starting the in-person clean slate clinics last year, the recidivism rate is down.

Out of the 142 residents granted petitions, nearly 98% of them have not returned to the criminal justice system.