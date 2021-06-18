Local program works to empower fathers

As Father's Day approaches, one local organization is empowering dads to be the best parents they can be year-round.

CAPSLO looks to help all types of fathers, from single dads or expectant fathers to those who are co-parenting.

Its father involvement program called "POPS" aims to equip men with the skills and confidence they need to be an effective, positive parent.

These multi-week sessions bring dads together to discuss issues and challenges they face and brainstorm solutions.

Parent educator Doug Jenison says when dads play an active role in their child's lives, it promotes success well into adulthood.

"Dads love their kids, they want to do the right thing, but they often think of themselves as the secondary parent and really, dads are just as an important part as mom and dads need to know that and they need to actively grab hold of that title,” Jenison said.

He adds that it doesn't matter if you're a father of a newborn or a teenager, all dads are welcome.

The workshops take place three to four times a year with the next one expected to take place this summer.

For more information, click here.

