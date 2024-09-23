Local radio station "The Rock" hosted a benefit concert and classic car meetup

Local radio station 97.3/107.9 "The Rock" hosted a benefit concert and classic car meetup on Sunday in Los Osos.

Music artists Tony Street, Kerosene Kings, and James Rivers played live during the family-friendly event.

Organizers say that the community donated its cars, time, and venue to support the radio station.

For Baywood Park resident Lupe Carney, the concert was a way to relax.

“We like just walking down the street and attending different events. We don't have to drive. It's peaceful. And we like the vibe and the people,” Carney said.

The Rock's next fundraiser is being held on Oct. 28 at the Bay Theater, where they'll be playing The Rocky Horror Picture Show.