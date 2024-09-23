Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local radio station "The Rock" hosted a benefit concert and classic car meetup

Organizers say that the community donated its cars, time, and venue to support the radio station.
97.3 BAYWOOD BENEFIT SVO.00_00_23_10.Still001.png
Posted
and last updated

Local radio station 97.3/107.9 "The Rock" hosted a benefit concert and classic car meetup on Sunday in Los Osos.

Music artists Tony Street, Kerosene Kings, and James Rivers played live during the family-friendly event.

Organizers say that the community donated its cars, time, and venue to support the radio station.

For Baywood Park resident Lupe Carney, the concert was a way to relax.

“We like just walking down the street and attending different events. We don't have to drive. It's peaceful. And we like the vibe and the people,” Carney said.

The Rock's next fundraiser is being held on Oct. 28 at the Bay Theater, where they'll be playing The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg