Local rally demanding an end to gun violence in Santa Maria.

Some people on the Central Coast also got involved with the nationwide “March for our Lives” movement.

“March for our Lives” is a gun safety organization founded by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 where 17 people were killed.

A local group arranged a march in Santa Maria on Saturday.

They, too, were protesting in the wake of the elementary school shooting that happened nearly three weeks ago in Uvalde, Texas.

“21 chairs out with names, balloons to memorialize the teachers and students who lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas,” said Elizabeth Osborne, who is a sponsor for the March for our Lives rally. “As a teacher in the Santa Maria Valley for 35 years, I felt it was very important that I did this to honor my students and my students' families.”

Attendees at the Santa Maria march say they would like to see stricter background checks and gun laws.