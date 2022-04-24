Local record store celebrates Record Store Day

Traffic Records in Atascadero held its Record Store Day (RSD) celebration with live music, food, drinks, giveaways, and a store-wide sale on Saturday, April 23.

This year marked the fourth time that Traffic Records, located on 5850 Traffic Way, participated in Record Store Day, allowing customers to get their hands on limited edition record releases.

Record Store Day is a first-come-first-serve day full of vinyl digging, and Traffic Records had hundreds of RSD titles, a large selection of used and new release large play titles, audio gear, collectibles, store merch, and more.

"Now we're coming together for the first time since the early pandemic, for a real Record Store Day and it's very celebratory, people were in such a good mood," Traffic Records owner, Manuel Barba said.

Taqueria Don Jose was on site serving Mexican Breakfast dishes and The Raconteur Room served adult beverages.