Local resident's 'Halloween Spooktacular' display graces the Central Coast again

Atascadero resident Mark Russo is bringing his "Halloween Spooktacular" to the Central Coast yet again.

The Halloween fanatic's elaborate decorations have filled his front yard every fall season for nearly a decade.

Russo tells KSBY that because the tradition has become more expensive over the years, this year's display will not feature a walk-through; however, he still encourages community members to visit and marvel at the decorations.

"I enjoy Halloween. I enjoy seeing all the smiles on the kids' faces. It's just an excellent time of year for me," Russo said. "I enjoy Christmas and all the other holidays as well, but Halloween kind of has a good spot in my heart, and I like to scare the parents, too."

On Halloween night, the Atascadero resident says he and his neighbors will have lots of candy for trick-or-treaters, and that a "werewolf" may be making a special appearance.

You can check out the festive display this season at 7720 Cortez Ave.