Local residents may hear sonic boom during SpaceX launch Saturday evening

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled to take off on Saturday at 10:13 p.m., according to the company.

The launch will reportedly send 20 microsatellites into Earth's low orbit, building on the space company's plan to expand global internet access.

A few minutes after liftoff, SpaceX says the first stage booster is set to land back on the Central Coast base.

Officials warn residents of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties that one or more sonic booms may be heard during the booster's landing.

If Saturday's launch does not pan out, the company is slating its backup opportunity for Sunday at 10:08 p.m.

Community members can watch the launch live on the SpaceX website.