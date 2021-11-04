Local sandwich shops celebrate National Sandwich Day with deals

To celebrate National Sandwich Day, many Central Coast delis and sandwich shops offered deals and prizes to customers.

The day is celebrated every year on November 3.

Ben Franklin's Deli in San Luis Obispo offered 15% off their sandwiches to celebrate.

"I just like to make all the customers happy and take the percentage off for all of our awesome, local customers to be happy with that day," said Ahmed Dobai, the owner of Ben Franklin’s Deli.

Dobai says it was his first time offering the discount.

Although the discount at Ben Franklin's Deli is over, there are other local sandwich shops offering deals.

You can head to High Street Deli's social media and enter to win two gift cards, and Ike's in downtown San Luis Obispo and Templeton is offering deals all this week.

