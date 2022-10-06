Local school throws Bike to School Day event

In honor of National Ride Your Bike to School Day, more than 90 students at Hawthorne Elementary School in San Luis Obispo biked, scootered or walked to school on Wednesday, October 5.

Bike to School Day is a national event organized by the national center for Safe Route to School.

Students across the country are encouraged to walk, bike or roll to school that day.

Organizers told KSBY that they hope to see the numbers of bikers, walkers and bus takers expand at the school.

"Today's turnout was great. We had a lot of city and community volunteers to help get the kids to school safely. We had huge participation with kids walking to school, riding to school, scooting to school and taking the bus," Anna Brannen, a Bike to School Day organizer said.

There will be another bike-to-school day event toward the end of the school year in May 2023.