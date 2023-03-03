Local schools participate in 'Read Across America' Day events

Local high school students were invited to Santa Maria's Ontiveros Elementary School to read to kindergarten students in honor of 'Read Across America Day.'

The annual event celebrates the love of reading for children and adults.

One former Ontiveros student who is now a junior at Righetti High school read "Put Me in The Zoo" by Dr. Seuss.

"It was really fun coming back to Ontiveros, where I came to school and reading to kindergarten kids. So, it's a really nice experience," Selena Hernandez, a Righetti high school junior told KSBY.

All the students received a Dr. Seuss book from the student readers.

Read Across America also honors Dr. Seuss' birthday who would have been 119 on March 2.

Other schools in the Santa Maria Bonita School District also held events on Thursday and some are planned for Friday.