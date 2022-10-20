Local schools participate in the 'Great Shakeout' statewide earthquake drill

Some schools in the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District participated in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, October 20.

Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Delta high schools started the drill at 10:45 a.m.

Staff used the intercom to announce they were simulating an earthquake. Students were instructed to move away from windows, and heavy objects and get beneath their desks in the “duck, cover and hold on” position for one to two minutes.

Then, a fire alarm sounded. Accountability sheets were asked to be filled out and checks were conducted in all bathrooms, hallways, classrooms and facilities. Staff then announced an “all clear” to end the drill.

International 'ShakeOut' Day is October 20, when millions of people worldwide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home. 'ShakeOut' originally began in California.

KSBY visited Pioneer Valley High School and asked some students what their experience was like.

"I felt kind of nervous. The first thing I had to do was go under a table to protect ourselves and honestly, it's a good thing we had to practice that," said ninth grader Belaiza Alejo.

Jacob Barera, a tenth grader at Pioneer Valley High School also said he was glad the school held the drill.

"It's a great experience to know just in case of a real situation. I know what to do and what not to do," Barera said.