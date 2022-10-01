Local seniors can show off their dance moves at local Senior Dance

Local seniors can show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior’s Club on Sunday, Oct. 2nd.

The dance takes place at the Dick Dewees Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with dancing, the JP n Knee Deep band will be performing pop, funk, jazz and R&B songs.

The event is free and open to the public, although the Lompoc Senior’s club is asking those in attendance to bring a $3 donation.

Face masks are not required, but the Lompoc Senior’s Club recommends those in attendance wear them.

The event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, Wells Fargo, Walmart and the City of Lompoc Recreation Division.