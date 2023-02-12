Local seniors enjoy Sweethearts Dance

Local seniors took part in a Sweethearts Dance in Arroyo Grande Saturday night.

The Dance took place at the Woman’s Club Community Center from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Officials say that people ages 55 and older were asked to attend, but anyone younger was allowed to attend.

“We've been dancing together for 20 years. So, any time we hear of any dance events, we're there. It's just fun. That's all,” said Katie and Reagan, who have been dance partners for 20 years.

13 volunteers came to help organize the event, including several Cal Poly students.

The dance featured food, a raffle, and live music from local band Three Martini Lunch.