Local skaters participate in Lompoc skateboard competition

Local skaters went head to head Saturday in Lompoc's annual skateboard competition.

The contest was put on by the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division in collaboration with local skate shop Surf Connection.

The event was located at the Lompoc Skate Park and open to all skaters 7 years of age or older. Prizes were awarded to winners in each category and age group.

"A lot of people come together and have a great time," said Daniel Dunaetz, owner of Surf Connection. "Skateboarding's not about who's the best, it's not about who's winning, it's about having a good time throwing down and stoking each other out and I think that's been a beautiful thing for this community."

Surf Connection and other community organizations hope to make some improvements to the Lompoc Skate Park through grant money in the near future.