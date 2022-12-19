Local soldier returns home to surprise brother, sister at Templeton schools

A soldier from Templeton who left for the Army this summer gave his younger siblings an early Christmas surprise this week.

Zachary Jansen, 18, graduated from Templeton High School in June. Weeks later, he went into the Army for basic training.

His family hasn’t seen him since the Fourth of July but Monday morning, the 18-year-old showed up at Templeton Middle School to surprise his younger sister, Gwyneth, who was on the basketball court at the time and ran up for a big hug from her brother.

Jansen also dropped in on class for his brother, Nicholas, who is a junior at Templeton High School, and surprised his grandparents as well.

Zachary’s family says he’s currently based at Fort Huachuca in Arizona attending AIT school to be a military intelligence analyst. He’s expected to graduate from there in February.