Local sports store sells out of Kansas City Chiefs fan gear

The Kansas City Chiefs won on Super Bowl Sunday, and fans are ready to show their pride.

Kansas City gear and Super Bowl rival team Philadelphia Eagles gear flew off the shelves.

KSBY stopped by The Sports Forum in San Luis Obispo to see how business has been.

They told us they had a good turnout and sold out on a lot of fan gear.

"I mean, both Eagles and Chiefs gear, pretty much everything I had to show. But we'll see what happens this week. We get the championship stuff say Wednesday. So should be a good response. Kansas City's got a good fan base," said owner, Kal Kastenek.

If you are looking for that Super Bowl Championship gear, Kastenek hopes to be getting that shipment in on Wednesday.

