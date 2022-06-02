Local students graduate from school-based violence prevention program this week

Over the next week, local students will be graduating from the school-based violence prevention program, Gang Resistance Education and Training. (G.R.E.A.T.)

The G.R.E.A.T. program is taught by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's School Resource Deputies over a 12-week period.

The curriculum includes social skill development, refusal skills training, conflict resolution, violence education, and community involvement.

Students will be able to enjoy an assembly by Retro Bill at 1 p.m., followed by a graduation ceremony that recognizes student growth from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dorothea Lange Elementary School is holding its ceremony today.

Nipomo Elementary School will hold its ceremony on Thursday, June 2, and will be followed by the final ceremony at Dana Elementary School on Tuesday, June 7.