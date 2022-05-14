Local students participated in an Aviation Career Day in Paso Robles

Local students got a taste of what a career in aviation look like.

Estrella Warbirds Museum along with the Paso Robles Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association hosted a career day at the Paso Robles Airport Terminal.

The goal for organizers is to inspire local kids to pursue a career in aviation.

Students had the chance to learn about flight planning, aircraft design, and the physics of flight.

The program also offers EAA Young Eagle flights in airplanes on site.

Teens who participated in the flights received a certificate.

Six members of the Paso Robles Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association volunteered their airplanes to make this happen.