Local surf shop see influx of customers interested in learning to surf during pandemic

A Cal Poly graduate's surfboard shop in San Luis Obispo is booming with business.

Shea Weber opened up Dewey Weber Surfboards, east of downtown San Luis Obispo, in October 2020.

Store employees say more community members have stopped by recently, looking to try surfing during the pandemic.

Weber says he loves teaching newbies how to surf.

"It was amazing to see the amount of surfers get back into the water [or] get in the water for the first time," Weber said.

The store offers surfboards, men's and women's apparel, and accessories.