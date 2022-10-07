Local theatre receives checks worth $8 million

The Historical Royal Theatre in Guadalupe is receiving a much-needed makeover.

Senator Monique Limón presented two checks worth a total of $8 million dollars on Thursday, October 6.

This money will be invested into theatre restorations and the construction of the community services center portion of the Escalante Meadows housing development.

Limón represents the Senate District 19, which includes: Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard.

"The city of Guadalupe, los amigos of Guadalupe, and so many community partners and business partners identify the royal theater as a project that could be renovated but also bring back a lot of community and economic vitality to this area," Limón said.

Guadalupe's mayor, Ariston Julian, told KSBY he is excited to see this support from the state as this will help create jobs and generate more money for the city.