Local transit agencies to offer free bus rides on Earth Day. Here's where

Some Central Coast transit agencies are offering free bus rides to make it easier for the community to give back to the planet this Earth Day, Monday, April 22.

This one-day initiative aims to promote cleaner air, reduce carbon footprints, and inspire the public to choose more sustainable transportation options.

Automobiles are identified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Participating transit agencies include:



SBCAG Clean Air Express

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District

Santa Maria Area Transit

Santa Ynez Valley Transit

Santa Barbara County is not the only area participating. In Ventura County, all transit operators, including the Ventura County Transportation Commission, are offering free rides on Earth Day.