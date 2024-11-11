Local trumpet players serenade veterans at 'Salute!' tribute concert

With Veterans day soon approaching, several events celebrating local veterans are springing up along the Central Coast.

KSBY stopped by one of those events on Sunday in Morro Bay, where the Knights of Columbus of Saint Timothy hosted a benefit concert for Veterans Day.

Trumpet players from the SLO County Trumpet Alliance performed a trumpet tribute called "Salute!" for attendees.

"It's a wonderful thing for veterans. Some may be here in uniform. We play their song, we play all [their] particular songs— Army, Navy, Marines, and so on. It's a commemorative day to thank them also," Warren Balfour, the president of SLO County Trumpet Alliance, told KSBY.

Organizers say Sunday's event benefited the Knights of Columbus Charities, which includes several religious initiatives across the globe.