Local vendors showcased their crafts at “Art in the Park” event

Locals had a chance to walk around and appreciate the crafts local vendors created thanks to the Art in the Park event at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach.

Visitors and vendors were out celebrating the 18th year of Art in the Park.

This event featured more than 50 artisan vendors who sell items such as jewelry, handmade clothing and glass art.

"It's so much nicer with all the online shopping we do these days,” said Anne Miller, one of the vendors present at the event. “It's just so great to be out here one on one with people to talk to them - have them react to what you're telling them and find out what they're interested in.”

If you want to go to the next Art in the Park, it will happen on Sept. 4, 2022.