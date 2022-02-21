Local vet offering new spay surgery for World Spay Day

For World Spay day, on Tuesday, the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic will be offering discounts on a new spay procedure.

The procedure, known as LOVE Spay, uses laparoscopy to shorten the recovery time for dogs from almost two weeks to a few days, allowing pets to wear a cone for less time.

According to the PETMD, a laparoscopy only removes the ovaries and not the uterus, which allows the surgeon to make a smaller incision on the animal.

The discount will be offered through the end of February.

The clinic will be providing the service to local shelters as well, to help lessen the demand of monitoring dogs for the lengthy recovery time of the normal spay procedures.