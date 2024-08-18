Local veterans and their families gather for resource fair in Morro Bay

The County of San Luis Obispo's Veterans Services Office hosted a Veterans Resource Fair in Morro Bay today.

Event organizers invited local veterans, and their families, to learn about the resources available to them here on the Central Coast.

"It's just nice to be part of something that gives back to the community, and back to the veterans who are well deserving of everything that there is to be offered out there," said Scott Mather, a volunteer at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.

Veterans were able to get information about financial, employment, housing, and mental health resources in their area.

To find more events for veterans nearby, you can visit SLO County Veteran's Services website.