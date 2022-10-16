Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local “Walk for Cancer” benefits Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk- Ancient Peaks Winery
Photo: Ancient Peaks Winery
Breast Cancer Awareness Walk- Ancient Peaks Winery
Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 11:09:06-04

Ancient Peaks Winery is hosting a “Walk for Cancer” on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The two-mile walk winds around the winery’s estate Margarita Vineyard surrounded by the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink to show solidarity in the fight against cancer.

The walk ends at the Oyster Ridge barn, where Ancient Peaks Winery will host a light breakfast that includes a glass of rosé for participants who are 21 and over.

Tickets are on sale for $35 per person, with all proceeds benefitting Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast, a nonprofit which provides hope, education and support to San Luis Obispo County cancer patients and their families.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png