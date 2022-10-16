Local “Walk for Cancer” benefits Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast

Ancient Peaks Winery is hosting a “Walk for Cancer” on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The two-mile walk winds around the winery’s estate Margarita Vineyard surrounded by the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink to show solidarity in the fight against cancer.

The walk ends at the Oyster Ridge barn, where Ancient Peaks Winery will host a light breakfast that includes a glass of rosé for participants who are 21 and over.

Tickets are on sale for $35 per person, with all proceeds benefitting Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast, a nonprofit which provides hope, education and support to San Luis Obispo County cancer patients and their families.