Local warming centers open ahead of expected rain storm

Local cities are opening warming centers in preparation for the upcoming rain storm.

The city of San Luis Obispo is opening a warming center Sunday night at 40 Prado Rd.

Those needing shelter can check in between 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

All guests will be provided a rapid COVID-19 test before entry.

Service animals are allowed inside. Kennels will be provided for pets who are not vaccinated.

The 40 Prado Warming Center closes at 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

For information regarding this warming center, please call (805) 544-4004.

Another warming center will be open in Arroyo Grande from Sunday to Tuesday.

The South County Warming Center is at the South County Regional Center on 800 W. Branch St.

Guests can arrive between 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. The warming center closes at 7:00 a.m. each morning.

Overnight guests will be provided with a hot meal.

Pickups for those who wish to use the South County Warming Center will be taking place throughout the evening from the following locations:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

St Anthony's at 5:45 p.m.

Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.



For on-site help, please call (805) 295-1501. The South County Warming Center information line is (805) 202-3615.

