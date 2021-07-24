Local winemakers awarded at the California Mid-State Fair

Local wine industry leaders were recognized Friday night for their hard work and creativity when it comes to all things wine.

The wine industry awards took place at the California Mid-State Fair.

There were three winners in three different categories.

"Lucas Pope" of Coastal Vineyard services won Winegrape grower of the year.

"Jordan Fiorentini" from Epoch Estate Wines won Winemaker of the Year and "Lorraine Alban" from J&L Wines was recognized as Wine Industry Person of the Year.

"I wasn't expecting it at all but it basically means that people were watching what I've been doing and accomplishing over the last 11 years without even knowing it," Fiorentini said. "And all the things that I've come so naturally that I wanted to do because I love making wine and promoting Paso and I'm getting an award for it which is unbelievable."

The honorees are evaluated on their leadership and accomplishments in California's third-largest wine region, San Luis Obispo County.

