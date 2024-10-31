Local WWII veteran turns 104 years old, celebrated by community members

San Luis Obispo resident and World War II veteran Harry Moyer commemorated his 104th birthday on Wednesday during a surprise celebration hosted by the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum.

Officials say the veteran was presented with birthday cards and drawings made by local students from several San Luis Obispo County schools.

The 104-year-old was also presented with a challenge coin, a baseball cap, and a heartfelt thanks for his service on behalf of the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum says Moyer told attendees that his secret to thriving at 104 years old was choosing the right partner— his wife and best friend, Gabrielle— who he was married to for 73 years. He also added that he has "never stopped moving," according to the museum's press release.

Officials say the veteran joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and served with distinction during World War II in a military command known as the Flying Tigers.

On his 100th birthday, representatives say Moyer set a new world record as the oldest licensed pilot to fly solo, doing so out of the SLO County Airport. He still holds the title under the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest male pilot in the world, according to museum officials.

During his 103rd birthday last year, Moyer was reportedly invited by the Chinese president to a U.S.-China friendship mission, where he was thanked by Chinese officials for his World War II service.

At Wednesday's birthday celebration, representatives say the veteran spoke on the importance of World War II history being taught to younger generations. Museum officials report that he also shared his continued support for the U.S.-China friendship and his hope for that spirit to be passed on.