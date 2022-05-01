Locally-owned bookstore opens doors for business

Monarch Books in Arroyo Grande held its grand opening celebration as a new book store on Saturday, April 30.

The local husband and wife owned bookstore is located at 201 E. Branch Street.

Taneesha Regez is one of the co-owners and says she always dreamed of opening up a bookstore in her hometown.

"I've had complete strangers message and ask if they can help unpack books, help alphabetize books, I've had people come in to help paint, so people are really supportive," Regez said.

The store has new books for all groups and different genres and is able to order anything that isn't on the shelves.