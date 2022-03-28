Locally owned pizza shop opens for business

A locally owned pizza shop, Honey's Pizza, opened its doors for business on Wednesday, Mar. 27 in San Luis Obispo off of Los Osos Valley Rd.

The building, previously known as Mama Leah's Pizzeria, was recently purchased by a husband and a wife.

The new restaurant will be open seven days a week, offer weekly lunch specials from Monday through Thursday, and will also offer private and corporate party room rentals.

"We wanted it to be an enjoyable place that you could go outdoors, inside, outside, enjoy live music, and an atmosphere that was clean and quaint," Honey's Pizza co-owner, Jenica Brooks said.

Honey's Pizza's mission statement is to evoke an Italian love for pizza with oversized portions, heavily topped New York style pizzas, pastas, original salads and subs hitting home for everyday Central Coast cravings.

Starting in June, the restaurant's dishes will be paired with local beer and wine selections.