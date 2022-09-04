Locals beat the heat with $3 movie tickets in Atascadero

Many movie theatres across the country have dropped their prices to $3 just for Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day.

The $3 deal is part of a national program driven by movie studios with about 3,500 theatres participating nationwide.

Colony Cinemas in Atascadero is predicting they might get see one of their highest volumes of customers in one day today because of this promotion.

"When we're busy i just feel like it's the old days for me in terms of movies," said Jerry Kane, Colony Cinemas’ general manager.

Although the end of summer tends to be a bit slow for movies, many people enjoy going to the theatre to be in an air-conditioned space to beat the heat.