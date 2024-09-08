Locals eat, sell, and share at Lompoc Community Fair

The Lompoc Senior Club and the Lompoc Grange hosted the Lompoc Community Fair on Saturday.

Locals could bring food for a community-wide potluck, display and sell their creations, and win awards for their displays.

Community members attending felt that the event was an opportunity to share their passions with each other.

“Lompoc Community Fair is a good way for people to express themselves, and all the interests that they have in life, and share that with other people,” said David Tekaat, Founder of Lompoc Seniors Club.

If you couldn't make it out on Saturday, you can also support the Lompoc Senior Club by visiting their boutique and thrift store.