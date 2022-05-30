Locals enjoy creative pieces at Morro Bay’s Art in the Park

The city of Morro Bay brought local artists and art enthusiasts together at the Art in the Park event.

This is Morro Bay's 66th annual art show.

There were all kinds of pieces of art on display for visitors to see such as paintings and sculptures.

Plus, over 100 booths representing independent artists and craft workers at Morro Bay Park.

Among the creative pieces were ones that used surfboards and recyclable materials.

Those who went to the event were also able to purchase some of the art on display.

“A lot of good painting a lot of good pottery this little piece I got here is a one-of-a-kind conversation piece that we'll enjoy for many years to come,” said Morro Bay Resident, Dennis Marty.

Art in the Park will continue in Morro Bay on Memorial Day from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The city is hosting another series of Art in the Park events from July 2 to July 4, 2022.

Another art show will take place during Labor Day weekend.

For more information, click here.