Locals enjoy the fall season at Camp Ocean Pines Harvest Festival

On Sunday, Camp Ocean Pines in Cambria is inviting local families to come out for an afternoon of free, outdoor fun at their Harvest Festival.

The open-house style event includes face painting, a pumpkin patch , archery, caramel apple decorating, hay rides, axe throwing, and more fall-inspired activities.

According to camp volunteers, festival-goers can also explore the Camp's sacred grounds, as Camp Ocean Pines remains a non-profit residential camp and environmental education center located upon 13 donated acres of Northern Chumash and Salinan land. It offers creative activities in a residential camp setting.

The Harvest Festival will have food for sale, in addition to alcoholic beverages for attendees over 21. Sponsors include Cookie Crock Grocery Market, Stolo Vineyards, Hearst Ranch Winery, and 927 Beer Company.

The event is free and takes place during the day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information about Camp Ocean Pines and the Harvest Festival can be found here.