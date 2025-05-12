Locals enjoy warm temperatures during Mother's Day celebrations

The recent warm weather wasn't the only thing community members enjoyed this weekend; Mother's Day was also a reason to celebrate for many.

Whether it was out at the beach or at their favorite brunch spot, locals spent time with their families to commemorate the holiday.

KSBY went out on Sunday to find out how residents are celebrating this Mother's Day and why it is important to them.

"For me, it's as much about giving thanks for being able to be a mom, as it is for being, you know, breakfasted in bed or brought flowers or anything like that," said Sierra Hawthorne-Esteva, a San Luis Obispo resident. "It's a celebration of, you know, my daughter and my son and my husband."

Hawthorne-Esteva's husband, Krishna Esteva, added that the holiday is a chance to honor his wife.

"For me, it's about making sure she's got a chance to unwind and feel like she's appropriately celebrated for everything she does," Esteva said.

Mother's Day was first officially established as a national holiday in the United States in 1914.