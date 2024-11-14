Locals invited to honor lost loved ones at annual 'Light Up a Life' event series

Throughout the next week, Hospice SLO County is hosting its 40th annual "Light Up a Life" event series honoring the memory of community members' lost loved ones.

Organizers say each of the five ceremonies includes music, an inspirational message, poetry, the reading of names, and the lighting of candles.

According to officials, attendees who donate to Hospice SLO County will receive a lantern and will have their loved one's name read aloud during the service.

The four remaining ceremonies that community members can attend for free will take place at the following times and venues:



Nov. 13, 6 p.m. — St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church in Morro Bay

Nov. 14, 6 p.m. — Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo (in memory of deceased pets)

Nov. 19, 6 p.m. — Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in San Luis Obispo

Nov. 20, 6 p.m. — South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande

More information on Hospice SLO County and the "Light Up a Life" events can be found on the organization's website.