Locals learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week on the Central Coast

Several local fire agencies opened their doors to community members on Saturday in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week.

In Arroyo Grande, the Five Cities Fire Authority hosted an open house during which visitors watched a CHP helicopter flyover and toured the fire station and its apparatuses.

Five Cities Fire Chief Scott Hallett told KSBY that the event was a way to bridge the gap between emergency personnel and community members.

"We look forward to an opportunity to kind of meet the public in a more positive light. A lot of times when we're interacting with the public, it's not their best day. And so this is a chance to just have some fun and laugh and talk and provide some education," Hallett said.

The open house was family-friendly and completely free to attend.

National Fire Prevention Week continued in San Luis Obispo, where the City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department also held an open house at its fire station on Saturday.

The agency promoted the usage of functioning smoke alarms in the community, which they told visitors are a first line of defense in a home fire.

Abrianna Rose, a local resident and attendee, said the event served as an important reminder for her kids.

"It can happen anytime, anywhere. So having the kids aware of, 'Hey, this is good. This is what you do in a bad situation. This is how you ask for help and call for help.' I think it's really important," Rose said.

Community members can visit the National Fire Prevention Association's website to learn more about fire safety.