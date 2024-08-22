Locals show support in annual "Day of Hope" Car Parade

In Santa Maria, Dignity Health and Santa Maria Times hosted its annual "Day of Hope" fundraiser Wednesday.

In addition to donating $1 and receiving a Santa Maria Times special edition newspaper, community members could also show support by joining the annual "Day of Hope" car parade.

The procession made its way from the Santa Maria Fairpark to the Mission Hope Cancer Center on Church St. It was led by the Santa Maria Police Department.

For president and CEO of Dignity Health Central Coast Sue Andersen, the most special part of the event was how it brought locals together.

"The whole community turned out. We just got done with an amazing car parade," Andersen said. "To see survivors and those going through treatment being a part of all of it, it's just been a really heartwarming, tremendous day."

Organizers are hoping that the rallied support will culminate in $350,000 being collected in the fundraiser this year.

That money will go towards cancer equipment, technology, programs, and patient assistance.

