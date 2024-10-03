Locals supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving to walk through Santa Barbara

On Oct. 12, Santa Barbara community members can participate in the annual "Walk Like MADD" 5k fundraiser in support of the international non-profit Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The walk will start at 9:30 a.m. at Chase Palm Field Park in Santa Barbara.

Organizers say drunk driving victims and their allies will be in attendance, as well as several Santa Barbara county officials.

MADD officials say its mission is to collaborate with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all impaired driving. According to a press release, the non-profit has reduced drunk driving deaths by 50% and also provides supportive services for drunk driving victims.

Community members wanting to participate can register online on the event's webpage.