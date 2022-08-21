Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles

Downtown Paso Robles was the hot spot to be at Saturday not only for Safety Fest but also for Trading Day.

Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items.

Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.

"The food, I get to eat, and I get to meet people - wonderful people,” said Norma Moye, the executive director of Downtown Paso Robles. “We meet people from all over the state of California and occasionally people out of the state too."

Moye said Trading Day is a Paso Robles tradition that has been going on since about 1988.